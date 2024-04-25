WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 29th

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of USSH stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $50.11.
