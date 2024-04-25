Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $160,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 336,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

