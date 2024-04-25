Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.890-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.89 to $7.03 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.78.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

