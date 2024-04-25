Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $620.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.66. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

