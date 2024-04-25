FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Up to $213.74

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.74, but opened at $220.00. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $216.62, with a volume of 143,858 shares.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

