Duality Advisers LP Invests $815,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after buying an additional 412,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after buying an additional 792,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.