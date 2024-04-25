Diane L. Cafritz Sells 15,356 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 58.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

