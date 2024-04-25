Comparing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% Pioneer Bancorp 18.18% 6.34% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million 2.35 -$730,000.00 ($0.24) -59.29 Pioneer Bancorp $85.18 million N/A $21.95 million $0.69 12.97

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

