Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $545.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

