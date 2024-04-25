StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

