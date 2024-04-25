Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 31,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. 8,491,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,765,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $699.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

