California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,316 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,316 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Aflac worth $91,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.