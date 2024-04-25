BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.9 %

BWA stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

