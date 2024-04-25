Bfsg LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.01. 3,160,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

