Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

NXPI stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $239.11. 1,265,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,154. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

