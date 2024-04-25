Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 11,482 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.69. 94,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,049. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

