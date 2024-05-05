Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,910,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $22,402,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.