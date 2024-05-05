StockNews.com Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,727. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.