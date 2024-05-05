GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

