StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CYD opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

