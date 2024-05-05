The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

