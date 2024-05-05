Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MPB opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,046.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

