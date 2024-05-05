Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.41

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.41 ($4.64) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.35). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.46), with a volume of 21,097 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.53) price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
