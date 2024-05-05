Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

EVGN stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

