Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
EVGN stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.