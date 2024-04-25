Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AOT stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

