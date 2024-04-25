Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) vs. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head to Head Review

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andlauer Healthcare Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andlauer Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $38.42 billion 0.33 $1.23 billion $1.48 14.24

Analyst Ratings

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Andlauer Healthcare Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andlauer Healthcare Group and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andlauer Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus target price of $41.35, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Andlauer Healthcare Group.

Profitability

This table compares Andlauer Healthcare Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andlauer Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 22.70% 15.24% 10.30%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Andlauer Healthcare Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. It provides logistics and distribution services, including client and customer integration, transportation and inventory management, distribution and fulfillment, and warehousing solutions; and packaging services, such as co-packing and re-packing, assembly, and custom work services, as well as design, supply, and secondary Rx packaging services. The company also offers temperature-controlled services; air freight forwarding services; dedicated and last mile delivery services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload, pick-up and delivery, and courier services, as well as carrier options. It provides services to healthcare manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, 3PL providers, and others through a platform of technology-enabled supply chain solutions for a range of products, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, blood products, narcotics, precursors, active pharmaceutical ingredients, over-the-counter, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, and medical devices, as well as natural, animal, and consumer health. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Andlauer Management Group Inc.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

