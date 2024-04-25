Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 2,074,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

