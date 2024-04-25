Acas LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83,095 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 232,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 571,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 791,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

