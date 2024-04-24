Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $27,462.45 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,927,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,109,876,233 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0357021 USD and is down -23.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,821.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

