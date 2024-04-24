Truist Financial Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

