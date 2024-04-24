Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TRCS opened at GBX 817 ($10.09) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72). The company has a market capitalization of £246.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,840.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 898.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 860.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Also, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

