Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Team Internet Group Stock Up 1.1 %
TIG stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,994.29 and a beta of 0.40. Team Internet Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.34 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.79).
Team Internet Group Company Profile
