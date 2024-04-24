Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Team Internet Group Stock Up 1.1 %

TIG stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,994.29 and a beta of 0.40. Team Internet Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.34 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.79).

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

