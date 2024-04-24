TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 2,198,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,940,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $24,353,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 433,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,582,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 801,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

