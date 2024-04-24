Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 8,987 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

