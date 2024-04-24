Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.