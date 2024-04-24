Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,487,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,348.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.99. 6,844,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

