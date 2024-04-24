Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.09

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 46420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.