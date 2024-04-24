iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.27

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.27 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 2632356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

