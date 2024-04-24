iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.70

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 85572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.