Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 1,607,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

