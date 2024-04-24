Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after buying an additional 250,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. 625,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,617. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

