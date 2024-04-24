Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.