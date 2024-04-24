Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 762.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $18,283,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.96 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.