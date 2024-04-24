SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, SALT has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $14,048.56 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01616175 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,769.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

