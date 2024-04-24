Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $423.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,557. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $425.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

