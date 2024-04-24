Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 75,705 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,705 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,789. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

