Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 192,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. The company had a trading volume of 553,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

