Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.
Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWBI
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Bancshares
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.