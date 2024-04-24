Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NWBI opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.