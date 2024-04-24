FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

